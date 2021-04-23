FY2021 EPS Estimates for Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) Decreased by Zacks Investment Research

Biomerica, Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRA) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Investment Research cut their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Biomerica in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.45) for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($0.30). Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Biomerica’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.00 EPS.

Separately, B. Riley cut their target price on shares of Biomerica from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Shares of BMRA opened at $4.28 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.17. Biomerica has a 1 year low of $4.25 and a 1 year high of $12.75. The firm has a market cap of $52.65 million, a P/E ratio of -10.70 and a beta of -0.47.

Biomerica (NASDAQ:BMRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.07). Biomerica had a negative net margin of 69.82% and a negative return on equity of 42.18%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BMRA. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in Biomerica by 37.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 19,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Biomerica by 307.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 393,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 296,782 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Biomerica in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biomerica Company Profile

Biomerica, Inc, a biomedical technology company, together with its subsidiaries, develops, patents, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and therapeutic products or detection and/or treatment of medical conditions and diseases worldwide. The company's diagnostic test kits are used to analyze blood, urine, or fecal specimens from patients in the diagnosis of various diseases and other medical complications; or to measure the level of specific bacteria, hormones, antibodies, antigens, or other substances, which exist in the patient's body and stools or blood in extremely small concentrations.

