FY2021 EPS Estimates for Haemonetics Co. Reduced by Barrington Research (NYSE:HAE)

Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) – Analysts at Barrington Research reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Haemonetics in a report released on Tuesday, April 20th. Barrington Research analyst M. Petusky now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $2.65. Barrington Research has a “Outperform” rating and a $91.00 price objective on the stock. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Haemonetics’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.45 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.25 EPS.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.16. Haemonetics had a net margin of 11.76% and a return on equity of 22.85%. The firm had revenue of $240.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.94 EPS. Haemonetics’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also commented on HAE. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Haemonetics from $158.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Haemonetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut Haemonetics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $147.00 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, CJS Securities lowered Haemonetics from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Haemonetics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $117.00.

HAE stock opened at $67.70 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $113.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.25. Haemonetics has a fifty-two week low of $66.27 and a fifty-two week high of $142.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.71, a PEG ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 0.56.

In related news, VP Dan Goldstein sold 2,671 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.86, for a total value of $362,882.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard J. Meelia sold 10,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.64, for a total transaction of $1,393,927.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,194 shares of company stock valued at $1,777,115. 1.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAE. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 29.0% in the fourth quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC now owns 22,382 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,658,000 after purchasing an additional 5,038 shares during the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Haemonetics by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 11,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the last quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its stake in Haemonetics by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 82,500 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,797,000 after buying an additional 27,500 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Haemonetics by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 7,672 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 3,549 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Haemonetics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,233 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,421,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. 96.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Haemonetics

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides hematology products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

