FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Hitachi, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HTHIY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hitachi in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Fukuhara now expects that the conglomerate will post earnings per share of $7.62 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $7.58.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Hitachi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of OTCMKTS HTHIY opened at $93.99 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $95.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.81. The firm has a market cap of $45.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.98. Hitachi has a 52 week low of $53.34 and a 52 week high of $100.86.

About Hitachi

Hitachi, Ltd. provides information technology, energy, industry, mobility, and smart life solutions in Japan and internationally. The company offers systems integration, consulting, and cloud services, as well as servers, storage products, software, telecommunications and network equipment, and ATMs; industrial machinery and plants, elevators, escalators, and railway systems; thermal, nuclear, and renewable energy power generation systems; and transmission and distribution systems.

