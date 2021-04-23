FY2021 EPS Estimates for Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) Cut by Capital One Financial

Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI) – Analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for Kinder Morgan in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Capital One Financial analyst K. May now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.91. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Kinder Morgan’s FY2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $15.00 target price (down previously from $16.00) on shares of Kinder Morgan in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Raymond James lowered Kinder Morgan from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Kinder Morgan from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Tudor Pickering lowered Kinder Morgan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Kinder Morgan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

NYSE:KMI opened at $16.36 on Friday. Kinder Morgan has a one year low of $11.45 and a one year high of $17.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 327.20, a PEG ratio of 5.61 and a beta of 0.98.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 20th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.36. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $5.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 67.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 12.0% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,037,820 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $20,767,000 after acquiring an additional 111,096 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 8.9% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,508,457 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,604,000 after acquiring an additional 367,311 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 153.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 268,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,308,000 after acquiring an additional 162,471 shares during the last quarter. Westover Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the third quarter worth approximately $170,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Kinder Morgan by 73.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,870 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $553,000 after acquiring an additional 19,072 shares during the last quarter. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.60%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. Kinder Morgan’s payout ratio is 110.53%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2 segments. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment owns and operates interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline, and underground storage systems; natural gas gathering systems and natural gas processing and treating facilities; natural gas liquids fractionation facilities and transportation systems; and liquefied natural gas liquefaction and storage facilities.

