FY2021 EPS Estimates for L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

L’Oréal S.A. (OTCMKTS:LRLCY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for L’Oréal in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now forecasts that the company will earn $1.97 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.95.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research lowered L’Oréal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of L’Oréal in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. L’Oréal has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $81.00.

Shares of L’Oréal stock opened at $83.63 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $233.87 billion, a PE ratio of 66.90, a P/E/G ratio of 7.10 and a beta of 0.53. L’Oréal has a 1 year low of $51.52 and a 1 year high of $84.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $77.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.79.

The business also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.752 per share. This represents a yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. L’Oréal’s payout ratio is presently 54.40%.

About L’Oréal

L'OrÃ©al SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cosmetic products for women and men worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer Products, L'orÃ©al Luxe, Professional Products, and Active Cosmetics. It offers shampoos, hair care products, shower gels, skin care products, cleansers, hair colors, styling products, deodorants, sun care products, make-up, perfumes, etc.

