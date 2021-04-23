FY2021 EPS Estimates for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) Boosted by Jefferies Financial Group

ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of ManpowerGroup in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $6.41 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $5.61. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ManpowerGroup’s FY2023 earnings at $9.07 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $135.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Argus upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Bank of America upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist boosted their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $101.18.

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $117.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.29, a P/E/G ratio of 4.82 and a beta of 2.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $102.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. ManpowerGroup has a 52-week low of $61.12 and a 52-week high of $118.57.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The business services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 9.72% and a net margin of 0.47%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.82 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MAN. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its position in ManpowerGroup by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 648 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Creative Planning bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Point View Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $215,000. 93.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Richard Buchband sold 5,541 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.47, for a total value of $584,409.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,157.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Mcginnis sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.16, for a total value of $1,101,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,359,704.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.29% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

