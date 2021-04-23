FY2021 EPS Estimates for Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) Lowered by B. Riley

Open Lending Co. (NASDAQ:LPRO) – Stock analysts at B. Riley reduced their FY2021 EPS estimates for Open Lending in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 20th. B. Riley analyst R. Binner now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.85. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Open Lending’s FY2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on Open Lending from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Open Lending from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Northland Securities increased their price objective on shares of Open Lending from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Open Lending in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Open Lending from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.92.

NASDAQ LPRO opened at $36.76 on Friday. Open Lending has a 1-year low of $12.70 and a 1-year high of $43.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.98 and a 200-day moving average of $34.06. The company has a quick ratio of 11.97, a current ratio of 11.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.50.

Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The company had revenue of $39.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.03 million. The business’s revenue was up 52.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.19) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Washington Harbour Partners LP bought a new position in Open Lending in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,385,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Open Lending by 127.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,715,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,990,000 after purchasing an additional 961,882 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Open Lending during the fourth quarter worth about $46,645,000. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC raised its position in Open Lending by 68.3% in the 1st quarter. Villere ST Denis J & Co. LLC now owns 512,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,138,000 after buying an additional 207,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in Open Lending during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,043,000. 33.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Open Lending news, Director Blair J. Greenberg sold 5,331,321 shares of Open Lending stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total transaction of $181,264,914.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Sagemount I. L.P. Bregal sold 5,305,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.00, for a total value of $180,398,560.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,879,512 shares of company stock valued at $369,573,811. Corporate insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Open Lending Corporation provides lending enablement and risk analytics solutions to credit unions, regional banks, and captive finance companies of original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It offers Lenders Protection Program (LPP), which is a Software as a Service platform that facilitates loan decision making and automated underwriting by third-party lenders and the issuance of credit default insurance through third-party insurance providers.

