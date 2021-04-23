FY2021 EPS Estimates for Rogers Communications Increased by Cormark (TSE:RCI)

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) – Research analysts at Cormark increased their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Rogers Communications in a report released on Thursday, April 22nd. Cormark analyst D. Mcfadgen now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.83 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.65. Cormark also issued estimates for Rogers Communications’ FY2022 earnings at $4.29 EPS.

Rogers Communications (TSE:RCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The company reported C$0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.96 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.73 billion.

Separately, Desjardins restated a “buy” rating on shares of Rogers Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th.

