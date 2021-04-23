FY2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Raised by DA Davidson (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Research analysts at DA Davidson boosted their FY2021 earnings estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 21st. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $4.35 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.73.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SNV. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Synovus Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.23.

SNV stock opened at $44.84 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Synovus Financial has a 52-week low of $14.65 and a 52-week high of $50.51. The firm has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.50, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The bank reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.28. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. The business had revenue of $485.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $483.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.85%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Synovus Financial by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,716 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $358,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 88,397 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,073,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its holdings in Synovus Financial by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 20,262 shares of the bank’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Synovus Financial by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,777 shares of the bank’s stock worth $219,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 76.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

See Also: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.