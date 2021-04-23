FY2021 EPS Estimates for Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Reduced by Jefferies Financial Group

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Telecom Italia in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dellis now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.46.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Telecom Italia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Barclays upgraded Telecom Italia from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Telecom Italia in a research note on Friday, February 5th.

Shares of TIIAY opened at $5.28 on Friday. Telecom Italia has a one year low of $3.30 and a one year high of $5.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.26 and a 200 day moving average of $4.58.

About Telecom Italia

Telecom Italia SpA engages in the provision of telecommunication and Internet services, digital contents, and cloud services. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations. The Domestic segment includes operations in Italy for voice and data services on fixed and mobile networks for retail and wholesale customers, the international wholesale through Telecom Italia Sparkle, and products and services for information technology through the Olivetti group.

