FY2021 EPS Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) Raised by Analyst

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG) – Analysts at William Blair lifted their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of The Procter & Gamble in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, April 20th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.60 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $5.58. William Blair also issued estimates for The Procter & Gamble’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.06 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

Get The Procter & Gamble alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Independent Research upgraded shares of The Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $149.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Citigroup cut The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on The Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $139.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.93.

NYSE:PG opened at $134.63 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $146.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $132.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.31. The firm has a market cap of $331.52 billion, a PE ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

The Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.07. The Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 30.69%. The business had revenue of $18.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,345,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,500,525,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964,987 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,679,005,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 16,571,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,305,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260,453 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in The Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 12,990,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,807,482,000 after purchasing an additional 85,934 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of The Procter & Gamble by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,812,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,782,736,000 after acquiring an additional 611,102 shares during the period. 63.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other The Procter & Gamble news, Director Nelson Peltz sold 408,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.71, for a total transaction of $52,626,944.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,499.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO R. Alexandra Keith sold 12,668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.99, for a total transaction of $1,748,057.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 29,017 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,055.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 547,343 shares of company stock worth $70,435,679 over the last three months. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.8698 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is an increase from The Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. The Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is 61.72%.

The Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North and Latin America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, India, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Total Return

Receive News & Ratings for The Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.