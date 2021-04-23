FY2022 EPS Estimates for Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) Cut by Analyst

Waste Connections, Inc. (TSE:WCN) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Waste Connections in a report released on Wednesday, April 21st. Oppenheimer analyst N. Kaye now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.20 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $4.23.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WCN. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$113.00 target price on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Waste Connections from C$145.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th.

Shares of WCN stock opened at C$146.40 on Friday. Waste Connections has a 12-month low of C$117.25 and a 12-month high of C$148.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$135.49 and its 200-day moving average price is C$132.72. The stock has a market capitalization of C$38.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.46.

Waste Connections (TSE:WCN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported C$0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.80 by C$0.09. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$1.75 billion.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.262 per share. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Waste Connections’s payout ratio is 78.11%.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through five segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Corporate. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

