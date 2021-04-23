FY2025 Earnings Forecast for EnQuest PLC Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:ENQUF)

EnQuest PLC (OTCMKTS:ENQUF) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for EnQuest in a report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Wilson now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.12.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised EnQuest from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th.

ENQUF stock opened at $0.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $306.94 million, a PE ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 3.32. EnQuest has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $0.31. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.17.

About EnQuest

EnQuest PLC operates as an oil and gas development and production company, explores for, extracts, and produces hydrocarbons in the United Kingdom, North Sea, and Malaysia. It primarily holds interests in the Magnus, Kraken, the Greater Kittiwake Area, Scolty/Crathes, Alba, Thistle/Deveron, Heather/Broom, Alma/Galia, and the Dons area.

