FY2026 Earnings Estimate for East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

East Japan Railway (OTCMKTS:EJPRY) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of East Japan Railway in a research report issued on Thursday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Takeuchi expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.32 for the year.

Shares of EJPRY stock opened at $10.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.03. East Japan Railway has a one year low of $8.61 and a one year high of $13.54.

East Japan Railway Company operates as a passenger railway company in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Transportation, Retail & Services, Real Estate & Hotels, and Others segments. It offers passenger railway, freight, bus transportation, travel agency, warehousing, financial, computer-related data, and casualty insurance and other agency services.

