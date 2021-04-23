Fyooz 24-Hour Volume Reaches $82,280.00 (FYZ)

Fyooz (CURRENCY:FYZ) traded 3.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. Fyooz has a market capitalization of $2.93 million and $82,280.00 worth of Fyooz was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fyooz has traded down 39.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Fyooz coin can currently be bought for $0.45 or 0.00000898 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Fyooz

Fyooz (FYZ) is a coin. Its launch date was February 7th, 2020. Fyooz’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,471,843 coins. Fyooz’s official Twitter account is @fyoozapp and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fyooz’s official website is www.fyooz.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Fyooz empowers users to invest in anything they love. It can be their favorite artist, brand or influencer. Fyooz combines the power of Social Media with state-of-the-art Fintech solutions – in a decentralized way. “

Buying and Selling Fyooz

