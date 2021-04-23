G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) Insider Sells $331,050.00 in Stock

G1 Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTHX) insider Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total transaction of $331,050.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Rajesh Malik also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 23rd, Rajesh Malik sold 15,000 shares of G1 Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.94, for a total value of $329,100.00.

Shares of GTHX stock traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.26. The stock had a trading volume of 733,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,810. G1 Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $37.07. The company has a market cap of $934.01 million, a P/E ratio of -7.68 and a beta of 2.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.69. The company has a current ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 7.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.88) by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $16.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.00 million. Research analysts anticipate that G1 Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on GTHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded G1 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GTHX. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of G1 Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $14,474,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 82.6% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 699,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,580,000 after buying an additional 316,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,893,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,056,000 after buying an additional 262,986 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,237.1% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 258,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,655,000 after buying an additional 239,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 226.4% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,621,000 after buying an additional 97,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics Company Profile

G1 Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. The company offers COSELA, which helps to decrease chemotherapy-induced myelosuppression in adult patients when administered prior to a platinum/etoposide-containing regimen or topotecan-containing regimen for extensive stage small cell lung cancer.

