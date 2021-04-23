G4S (LON:GFS) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $240.73

Shares of G4S plc (LON:GFS) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 240.73 ($3.15) and traded as high as GBX 245.20 ($3.20). G4S shares last traded at GBX 244.80 ($3.20), with a volume of 1,068,511 shares trading hands.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on shares of G4S in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 162.86 ($2.13).

The stock has a market cap of £3.80 billion and a PE ratio of 222.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 543.28, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 244.12 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 240.73.

In related news, insider Tim Weller sold 630,944 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 245 ($3.20), for a total value of £1,545,812.80 ($2,019,614.32).

G4S Company Profile (LON:GFS)

G4S plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides security and related services in Africa, the Americas, Asia, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers software tools, including evidence based risk assessment, incident management, and travel advisory systems, such as RISK360; and proprietary security systems comprising symmetry connect access control and visitor management systems.

