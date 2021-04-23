Gala Reaches Market Cap of $150.46 Million (GALA)

Gala (CURRENCY:GALA) traded 8.7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 23rd. Over the last seven days, Gala has traded down 12.2% against the US dollar. Gala has a market capitalization of $150.46 million and $460,243.00 worth of Gala was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gala coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0216 or 0.00000043 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.62 or 0.00067313 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.65 or 0.00019324 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.03 or 0.00092147 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $330.48 or 0.00661659 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00051995 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,894.46 or 0.07797122 BTC.

Gala Profile

Gala (GALA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 11th, 2020. Gala’s total supply is 27,908,821,747 coins and its circulating supply is 6,977,205,436 coins. Gala’s official Twitter account is @GoGalaGames and its Facebook page is accessible here . Gala’s official website is gala.games

According to CryptoCompare, “From one of the founders of Zynga and some of the creative minds behind FarmVille and Words With Friends comes Town Star, a game for the Gala blockchain. Blockchain is the next evolution of gaming and has the $148B industry buzzing with excitement. It’s gaming re-imagined to benefit creators and players, alike. The official ERC-20 Gala (GALA) powers the Gala Games Ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Gala

