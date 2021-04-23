Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 96 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,813 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com accounts for 2.1% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $21,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AMZN. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Amazon.com by 3.8% in the first quarter. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 7 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 1.1% during the first quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 473 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,464,000 after buying an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.0% in the first quarter. Landsberg Bennett & Dubbaneh LLC now owns 2,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $7,006,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Peoples Bank OH increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 2.5% in the first quarter. Peoples Bank OH now owns 523 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $1,618,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the period. Finally, WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 52.4% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMZN. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,600.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,500.00 to $4,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $4,075.00 to $4,350.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,932.96.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total transaction of $3,319,779.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,730,441.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,603,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,309.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3,166.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3,193.99. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,256.38 and a 52-week high of $3,552.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a market cap of $1.67 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $6.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

