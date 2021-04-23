GAMB (GMB) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $635,949.00

GAMB (CURRENCY:GMB) traded up 11% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 23rd. GAMB has a market capitalization of $23.04 million and approximately $635,949.00 worth of GAMB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GAMB coin can now be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GAMB has traded down 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $34.07 or 0.00067157 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.75 or 0.00019211 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.03 or 0.00092698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000339 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $337.83 or 0.00665951 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $26.28 or 0.00051803 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,092.55 or 0.08067399 BTC.

GAMB Profile

GAMB (CRYPTO:GMB) is a coin. Its launch date was July 24th, 2018. GAMB’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,999,990 coins. GAMB’s official website is gamb.io . GAMB’s official Twitter account is @GAMBproject . The official message board for GAMB is medium.com/@gambproject

According to CryptoCompare, “GMB is a dual-cryptocurrency based on fast speed will connect to real life. GMB is a blockchain platform with various SPACE Dapps aimed to be used in real life. Experience GMB’s first SPACE Dapp: TravelSpace, a blockchain-based travel community service. “

Buying and Selling GAMB

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GAMB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GAMB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase GAMB using one of the exchanges listed above.

