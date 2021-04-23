Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the seventeen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $47.27.

GLPI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.0% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 22,280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 51.3% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 74,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,737,000 after acquiring an additional 25,139 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 18.0% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 56,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,079,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. III Capital Management increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.7% during the third quarter. III Capital Management now owns 53,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,840 shares during the period. Finally, Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 271,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,026,000 after buying an additional 897 shares in the last quarter. 83.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Gaming and Leisure Properties stock opened at $45.16 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.71 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $43.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.75. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52 week low of $23.91 and a 52 week high of $46.34.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.09). Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 39.46% and a return on equity of 21.46%. Research analysts expect that Gaming and Leisure Properties will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th were issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. This is a boost from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 8th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.58%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

