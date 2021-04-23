Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 17,544 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF (NYSEARCA:PHDG) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,544 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF accounts for approximately 2.0% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned about 3.96% of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF worth $5,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PHDG. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the third quarter worth $218,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 13.4% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,403 shares in the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 91,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,010,000 after purchasing an additional 13,658 shares in the last quarter. Palladiem LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF during the fourth quarter worth $629,000. Finally, Investors Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Investors Financial Group LLC now owns 10,762 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA PHDG traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $35.03. The stock had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 96,170. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.47. Invesco S&P 500 Downside Hedged ETF has a twelve month low of $28.83 and a twelve month high of $35.31.

