Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 663 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,937 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.2% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,198,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $617,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 161 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 14,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,826,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 6,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period.

Shares of VB traded up $2.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $221.86. The stock had a trading volume of 5,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 837,993. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $121.00 and a 12 month high of $223.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $216.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $196.71.

