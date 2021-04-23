Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Acquires 9,944 Shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 154,328 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,944 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 2.0% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $5,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Newman & Schimel LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $716,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 37,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 4,103 shares during the period. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Sentinel Pension Advisors Inc. now owns 573,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,372,000 after buying an additional 14,137 shares during the period. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 58,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after buying an additional 5,033 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,240,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,869,000 after buying an additional 29,887 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW stock traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $36.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,054,811. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.66. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $24.43 and a 52 week high of $37.02.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

