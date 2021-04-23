Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Buys 37,714 Shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG) by 25.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 188,762 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,714 shares during the period. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF accounts for about 1.8% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.82% of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF worth $5,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 71.9% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,597,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,147,000 after buying an additional 4,432,650 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,065,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,537,000 after purchasing an additional 159,615 shares in the last quarter. ARS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $46,171,000. Berger Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,230,000. Finally, Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8.7% in the first quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 452,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,161,000 after purchasing an additional 36,327 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of JAGG stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $54.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 295,339. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.88. JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $53.38 and a 1 year high of $56.69.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JAGG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JAGG).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.