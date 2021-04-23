Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 14.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,053 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,652,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SPLG. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG traded up $0.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.87. 18,840 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,061,997. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $32.46 and a twelve month high of $49.12. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $46.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.04.

