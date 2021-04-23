Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TAXF) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,103 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,449 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned about 1.22% of American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TAXF. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 59.9% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 520,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,455,000 after acquiring an additional 194,984 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 73,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,997,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 51,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 43,216 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. raised its position in American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF by 75.8% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 31,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,726,000 after acquiring an additional 13,618 shares during the last quarter.

TAXF traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $55.28. 9,222 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,921. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $54.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.41. American Century Diversified Municipal Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $50.17 and a 1-year high of $55.51.

