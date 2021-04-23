Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM) by 5.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 54,680 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,792 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, DCM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,000.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, hitting $44.67. The company had a trading volume of 20,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,594,640. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $29.45 and a 1-year high of $47.56. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45.

