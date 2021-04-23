Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Has $4.39 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,238 shares of the company’s stock after selling 476 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for 1.6% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 62.9% during the fourth quarter. PYA Waltman Capital LLC now owns 145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 329.7% during the fourth quarter. Leelyn Smith LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTI traded up $1.77 during trading on Friday, reaching $216.38. The stock had a trading volume of 59,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,451,850. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $138.37 and a 52 week high of $217.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $208.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.05.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

