Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS) by 6.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,576 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,822 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000.

Shares of NASDAQ VXUS traded up $0.45 on Friday, hitting $64.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 43,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,588,303. Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $43.34 and a 12-month high of $65.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $63.40 and a 200-day moving average of $61.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 23rd were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 22nd.

