Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 11.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 28,174 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.7% of Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $4,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,437,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 10.7% in the first quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 7,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Abacus Planning Group Inc. now owns 118,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,911,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares in the last quarter. Eclectic Associates Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,398,000. Finally, RSM US Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. RSM US Wealth Management LLC now owns 702,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,895,000 after purchasing an additional 195,368 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR traded up $1.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $170.67. 8,816 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,133. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $167.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.21. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $86.95 and a 1 year high of $173.21.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Preferred Stock

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.