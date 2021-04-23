Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 41,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,142,000.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Motco acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $87,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $112,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Stonehearth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the first quarter worth about $371,000.

Shares of BATS JPIB traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $51.54. 54,747 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $51.27 and a 200-day moving average of $51.37.

