Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:ULST) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,653 shares during the period. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.66% of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $94,000. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $9,342,000. Rossmore Private Capital purchased a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $320,000. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cowa LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $3,027,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ULST remained flat at $$40.47 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 28,656 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,460. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.46. SPDR SSgA Ultra Short Term Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $39.49 and a 52 week high of $40.69.

