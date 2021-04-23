Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Sells 15,225 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 24.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,225 shares during the quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $215,000. CFO4Life Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 73,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,754,000 after acquiring an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 49,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,509,000 after acquiring an additional 6,520 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 121,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,184,000 after acquiring an additional 13,354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.4% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 27,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,270 shares during the last quarter.

JPST traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $50.75. 2,219,128 shares of the company were exchanged. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.78.

