Garrett Investment Advisors LLC Takes Position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM)

Garrett Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:AVEM) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 30,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,989,000. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.28% of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $207,000. Truadvice LLC acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $302,000. Abacus Planning Group Inc. acquired a new position in Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA AVEM traded down $0.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.12. 49,940 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,864. The business’s fifty day moving average is $65.99 and its 200 day moving average is $62.04. Avantis Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $41.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.63.

