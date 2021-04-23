GateToken (GT) Trading Down 19.2% Over Last 7 Days

GateToken (CURRENCY:GT) traded 12.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on April 23rd. Over the last week, GateToken has traded 19.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. GateToken has a market cap of $229.12 million and approximately $18.68 million worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GateToken coin can currently be purchased for approximately $3.01 or 0.00006108 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32.63 or 0.00066225 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 17.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.12 or 0.00018506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002029 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.29 or 0.00091912 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $328.81 or 0.00667339 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.19 or 0.00051126 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,966.03 or 0.08049282 BTC.

GateToken Coin Profile

GT is a coin. It was first traded on May 9th, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,129,567 coins. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io . GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . GateToken’s official message board is medium.com/@gatechain

According to CryptoCompare, “GateChain is a public blockchain dedicated to blockchain assets safety and decentralized exchange. The newly invented onchain-safety- account and customizable-time –delay-recovery feature is designed to guarantee the blockchain asset safety even after the leakage or destruction of the private keys. “

