Geeq (GEEQ) Market Capitalization Hits $10.42 Million

Geeq (CURRENCY:GEEQ) traded down 15.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, Geeq has traded 30.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Geeq has a market cap of $10.42 million and approximately $560,345.00 worth of Geeq was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Geeq coin can now be bought for about $1.19 or 0.00002406 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.76 or 0.00066162 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00018543 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002019 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.42 or 0.00091721 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $338.53 or 0.00683596 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.40 or 0.00051299 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,970.87 or 0.08018439 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000306 BTC.

Geeq Coin Profile

Geeq (CRYPTO:GEEQ) is a coin. Geeq’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,747,222 coins. The official website for Geeq is geeq.io . Geeq’s official Twitter account is @GeeqOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Geeq’s official message board is geeq.io/category/news

According to CryptoCompare, “Geeq is based on a new blockchain consensus protocol called Proof of Honesty(PoH). PoH empowers users who hold tokens on the platform to determine for themselves whether the network of validating nodes is behaving honestly. This allows Geeq to provide 99% Byzantine Fault Tolerance (BFT) while delivering rapid transaction finality at extremely low transactions cost. An additional protocol based on economic mechanism design gives Geeq Strategically Provable Security (SPS). “

