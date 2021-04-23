Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) Price Target Lowered to GBX 77 at Berenberg Bank

Gem Diamonds (LON:GEMD) had its target price cut by Berenberg Bank from GBX 80 ($1.05) to GBX 77 ($1.01) in a report issued on Thursday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.32% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Barclays lifted their target price on Gem Diamonds from GBX 55 ($0.72) to GBX 62 ($0.81) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th.

Get Gem Diamonds alerts:

Shares of GEMD stock traded up GBX 0.80 ($0.01) during midday trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 69.80 ($0.91). The company had a trading volume of 1,383,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 253,483. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 65.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 48.99. Gem Diamonds has a 52-week low of GBX 23 ($0.30) and a 52-week high of GBX 77.40 ($1.01). The stock has a market cap of £97.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.22, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 0.89.

In related news, insider Clifford Thomas Elphick sold 105,041 shares of Gem Diamonds stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 46 ($0.60), for a total value of £48,318.86 ($63,128.90).

About Gem Diamonds

Gem Diamonds Limited operates diamond mines. The company's flagship project is the LetÂeng mine located in the located in the Maluti Mountains of Lesotho. It also manufactures, sells, and markets rough and polished diamonds. In addition, the company provides technical, financial, and management consultancy services.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Gem Diamonds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gem Diamonds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.