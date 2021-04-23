Gemini Dollar (GUSD) Price Down 0.9% This Week

Gemini Dollar (CURRENCY:GUSD) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 23rd. One Gemini Dollar coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.98 or 0.00001982 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gemini Dollar has traded down 0.9% against the US dollar. Gemini Dollar has a market capitalization of $124.86 million and approximately $8.35 million worth of Gemini Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.92 or 0.00066332 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00018913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002015 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00091582 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000336 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.78 or 0.00051951 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $326.61 or 0.00658139 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,803.42 or 0.07664055 BTC.

Gemini Dollar Coin Profile

Gemini Dollar (GUSD) is a coin. It was first traded on September 9th, 2018. Gemini Dollar’s total supply is 126,954,039 coins. The official website for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/dollar . The Reddit community for Gemini Dollar is /r/Gemini and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gemini Dollar’s official Twitter account is @GeminiDotCom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Gemini Dollar is gemini.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Gemini is a licensed digital asset financial platform. It enables users with the ability to trade (buy/sell), and store digital assets by granting them the access to custody services and a crypto marketplace. Gemini platform works under the regulatory oversight of the New York State Department of Financial Services. The GUSD token is an Ethereum-based (ERC-20) cryptocurrency developed by Gemini. It is a stable coin which is attached to the USD, giving it the stability of fiat along with the advantages of cryptocurrency. “

Gemini Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gemini Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gemini Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Gemini Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

