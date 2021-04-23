Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 5,120 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,222 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 5,120 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.9% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $12,116,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 129.1% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 126 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 432.0% in the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 133 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, New Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.87, for a total transaction of $2,394,060.78. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 11,194 shares in the company, valued at $2,394,060.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.55, for a total value of $1,912,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,669,455.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 93,093 shares of company stock valued at $20,418,578. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

V has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $253.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Visa from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $195.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Visa from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Visa in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $232.00 price target for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $229.00.

V stock opened at $227.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $218.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $209.04. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $164.01 and a fifty-two week high of $230.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The firm has a market cap of $444.29 billion, a PE ratio of 46.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit-card processor reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $5.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Visa had a net margin of 49.74% and a return on equity of 37.22%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.45 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

