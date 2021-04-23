Gemmer Asset Management LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 8.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,317 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,718,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $13,377,000. Emerald Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 26.4% during the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. Andesa Financial Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 118.3% in the first quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 15,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,250,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital Corp grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 4.6% in the first quarter. Lincoln Capital Corp now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 19,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,733,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV opened at $413.97 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $275.00 and a fifty-two week high of $419.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $400.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $376.16.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

