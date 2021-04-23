General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Granite Investment Advisors LLC

Granite Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 164,877 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,429 shares during the period. General Motors makes up approximately 1.6% of Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Granite Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $9,474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of General Motors during the third quarter worth $205,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in General Motors by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 763,762 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,597,000 after purchasing an additional 6,386 shares during the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Motors in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $132,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.70% of the company’s stock.

Get General Motors alerts:

NYSE:GM traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.44. 490,402 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,072,928. The firm has a market capitalization of $82.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $57.73 and a 200 day moving average of $47.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70. General Motors has a 1-year low of $20.12 and a 1-year high of $63.44.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.33. General Motors had a net margin of 2.92% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $37.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that General Motors will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Julian G. Blissett sold 30,976 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.83, for a total value of $1,729,390.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,369 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,649,551.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 16,525 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.59, for a total transaction of $968,199.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,971,492.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,571,239 shares of company stock valued at $91,396,320 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GM. Nomura Instinet raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $56.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley set a $80.00 target price on shares of General Motors and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of General Motors from $48.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Nomura raised shares of General Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.95.

About General Motors

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells cars, trucks, crossovers, and automobile parts worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Holden, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for General Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.