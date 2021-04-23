Genesis Investment Management LLP Cuts Stock Holdings in Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY) by 14.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,098,891 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,753,830 shares during the period. Infosys makes up 10.0% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 0.38% of Infosys worth $301,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. TIAA FSB bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $283,000. Marshall Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 71,807 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after acquiring an additional 1,732 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in Infosys by 22.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 39,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 7,385 shares in the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc bought a new stake in Infosys during the 1st quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in Infosys by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 199,131 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,728,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares in the last quarter. 16.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Infosys from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Infosys from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $20.33 to $21.80 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Investec cut Infosys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price target on Infosys from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.97.

INFY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $17.86. 57,614 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,750,136. Infosys Limited has a 52 week low of $8.37 and a 52 week high of $19.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.77 billion, a PE ratio of 30.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.96.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 13th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Infosys had a return on equity of 27.65% and a net margin of 19.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Infosys Limited will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application development and management, independent validation, product engineering and management, infrastructure management, enterprise application management, and support and integration services.

