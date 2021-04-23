Genesis Investment Management LLP Decreases Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lessened its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB) by 4.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,478,154 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 167,501 shares during the quarter. Itaú Unibanco accounts for 0.6% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Itaú Unibanco were worth $17,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ITUB. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Park National Corp OH purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Fairhaven Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in Itaú Unibanco in the 4th quarter worth $71,000. Institutional investors own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Grupo Santander lowered shares of Itaú Unibanco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

Itaú Unibanco stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $4.96. The stock had a trading volume of 898,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,544,648. The stock has a market cap of $48.33 billion, a PE ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.94. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a 52 week low of $3.48 and a 52 week high of $6.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.18.

Itaú Unibanco (NYSE:ITUB) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 13.88%. Research analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.009 per share. This is a positive change from Itaú Unibanco’s previous dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. Itaú Unibanco’s payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

ItaÃº Unibanco Holding SA provides a range of financial products and services in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market + Corporation. It offers various deposit products, as well as loans and credit cards; investment banking services; real estate lending services; financing and investment services; and leasing and foreign exchange services.

