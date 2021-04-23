Genesis Investment Management LLP Has $361.52 Million Stake in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Genesis Investment Management LLP trimmed its position in Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,643,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 336,000 shares during the period. Yandex comprises 11.9% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned approximately 1.59% of Yandex worth $361,517,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Yandex in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,722,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Yandex by 23.2% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 515,512 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $33,653,000 after acquiring an additional 97,129 shares during the last quarter. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Yandex in the third quarter valued at about $54,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Yandex by 296.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 18,672 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after acquiring an additional 13,957 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in Yandex by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 740 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:YNDX traded down $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $60.33. The company had a trading volume of 45,553 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,024,884. The company has a current ratio of 6.68, a quick ratio of 6.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Yandex has a 12 month low of $34.96 and a 12 month high of $74.32. The company has a fifty day moving average of $63.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62.

Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The information services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.27. Yandex had a net margin of 4.24% and a return on equity of 8.62%. The company had revenue of $969.20 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Yandex will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

YNDX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Yandex in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Yandex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.63.

Yandex Company Profile

Yandex N.V., an internet and technology company, provides internet search engine in Russia and internationally. It offers geolocation services, such as Yandex.Maps, Yandex.Navigator, Yandex.Auto, and Yandex.Routing; Yandex.Mail services; Yandex.Disk, a cloud-based storage service; Yandex.Telemost, a video conferencing service; Yandex.Calendar and and Yandex.Notes offers correspondence, time tracking, document management, and conferencing services; Yandex.News, an online news aggregation service; Yandex.Weather hyperlocal weather information services; Yandex Browser for desktops and mobile platforms; and Yandex Search Apps.

