Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 156,684 Shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its holdings in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB) by 6.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,411,907 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 156,684 shares during the period. Bancolombia accounts for about 2.5% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 1.00% of Bancolombia worth $77,157,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. JustInvest LLC increased its stake in shares of Bancolombia by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 13,926 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 3rd quarter worth about $157,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bancolombia during the 4th quarter worth about $200,000.

NYSE CIB traded down $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $31.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,711 shares, compared to its average volume of 215,598. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.32. Bancolombia S.A. has a 12 month low of $21.54 and a 12 month high of $42.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.57.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The bank reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter. Bancolombia had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 3.35%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bancolombia S.A. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were issued a dividend of $0.071 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 1st. Bancolombia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.48%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Bancolombia has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

Bancolombia Company Profile

Bancolombia S. A. provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, Off Shore, and All other.

