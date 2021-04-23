Genesis Investment Management LLP Sells 68,939 Shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR)

Genesis Investment Management LLP lowered its holdings in shares of HeadHunter Group PLC (NASDAQ:HHR) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,230,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 68,939 shares during the period. HeadHunter Group comprises 1.4% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 2.46% of HeadHunter Group worth $41,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HHR. State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of HeadHunter Group during the third quarter valued at $318,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $333,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 1,981.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 13,555 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in HeadHunter Group by 45.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 3,878 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in HeadHunter Group during the fourth quarter worth $475,000. 42.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HHR. Renaissance Capital downgraded shares of HeadHunter Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HeadHunter Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of HeadHunter Group from $29.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of HeadHunter Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.30 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HeadHunter Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.33.

HHR traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $35.42. The company had a trading volume of 234 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,710. HeadHunter Group PLC has a 52 week low of $14.42 and a 52 week high of $38.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.16 and a beta of 0.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.50.

HeadHunter Group (NASDAQ:HHR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $16.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.02 by $4.44. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. HeadHunter Group had a net margin of 20.18% and a return on equity of 98.65%. The business’s revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that HeadHunter Group PLC will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

HeadHunter Group Company Profile

HeadHunter Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates an online recruitment platform in Russia, Kazakhstan, Belarus, and internationally. The company offers employers and recruiters paid access to its curriculum vitae database and job postings platform; and job seekers and employers with a range of value-added services.

