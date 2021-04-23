Genesis Investment Management LLP Trims Stock Holdings in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON)

Genesis Investment Management LLP reduced its stake in Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) by 5.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 660,112 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,888 shares during the period. Ozon makes up approximately 1.2% of Genesis Investment Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Genesis Investment Management LLP owned about 0.32% of Ozon worth $37,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $799,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new stake in Ozon during the fourth quarter worth about $320,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OZON. HSBC began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Ozon in a research note on Friday, February 12th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Ozon from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.00.

Shares of Ozon stock traded up $2.58 on Friday, reaching $64.79. 25,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,186,819. Ozon Holdings PLC has a 1-year low of $38.09 and a 1-year high of $68.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $57.03.

Ozon Company Profile

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

