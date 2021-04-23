Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Tops $7.21

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on April 23rd. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded down 46.8% against the dollar. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be bought for about $7.21 or 0.00014646 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $31.91 million and $3.32 million worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genesis Vision alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 18% against the dollar and now trades at $32.77 or 0.00066579 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.45 or 0.00092330 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.1% against the dollar and now trades at $328.04 or 0.00666447 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000328 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,036.24 or 0.08199928 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.74 or 0.00050268 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

GVT is a coin. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 coins and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 coins. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision . Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions. “

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Genesis Vision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genesis Vision and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.