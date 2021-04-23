GenesisX (XGS) Reaches Market Capitalization of $229,072.96

GenesisX (CURRENCY:XGS) traded up 150.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on April 23rd. In the last week, GenesisX has traded up 257.4% against the U.S. dollar. One GenesisX coin can now be purchased for about $0.0201 or 0.00000040 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GenesisX has a market capitalization of $229,072.96 and approximately $144,583.00 worth of GenesisX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Solaris (XLR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Basis Dollar (BSD) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0905 or 0.00000180 BTC.

GenesisX Coin Profile

GenesisX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. GenesisX’s total supply is 11,405,853 coins. GenesisX’s official Twitter account is @GenesisX_XGS and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GenesisX is genesisx.net . The Reddit community for GenesisX is /r/Genesisxofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “GenesisX is PoS cryptocurrency based on the Xevan algorithm. GenesisX features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. “

GenesisX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GenesisX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GenesisX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GenesisX using one of the exchanges listed above.

